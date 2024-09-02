Wellness for life, redefined: LH Paragon launches Clinica Prime

In a significant milestone for Filipino healthcare, LH Paragon Group (LHPI) unveiled Clinica Prime on August 30, 2024 at Oakridge Business Park. This new venture marks a rebranding of Keralty Prime Cebu, Inc., signaling a commitment to providing high-quality primary healthcare services tailored to the needs of Filipinos.

This year, as we mark the 60th Founding Anniversary of our Group, we are ready to build and grow our own Filipino brand of primary health care, for the Filipino and by the Filipino, with products and services comparable with the best in the world. Edmun H. Liu CFO LH PARAGON GROUP

Leading the launch were key figures from LH Paragon Group and Clinica Prime. Edmun H. Liu, Chairman and LHPI Group CFO, alongside Dr. Bryan Albert T. Lim, CPCI President and Chief Medical Officer, and Independent Director of Clinica Prime Cebu, Inc. Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go.

Previously a joint venture with Keralty Global, Clinica Prime is now fully owned by LH Paragon Group. This strategic move positions the company to better serve the local community and deliver personalized healthcare solutions to continue with its commitment to provide Filipino communities with primary healthcare services at par with global industry standards.

“This year, as we mark the 60th Founding Anniversary of our Group, we are ready to build and grow our own Filipino brand of primary health care, for the Filipino and by the Filipino, with products and services comparable with the best in the world,” Edmun H. Liu shared.

From pediatric to geriatric care, Clinica Prime offers a wide range of healthcare services. With a focus on personalized treatment plans, the clinic aims to address the unique needs of each patient.

One of Clinica Prime’s goals is to empower people to take charge of their health by providing comprehensive treatment that not only treats illnesses but also promotes wellness and prevents future health concerns.

“This is just the beginning. Our commitment to excellence is now stronger than ever. Our goal to deliver accessible and effective primary care for every Filipino is part of a bigger healthcare ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with the same dedication and excellence you have always trusted, now made even better and stronger” Dr. Bryan Albert T. Lim stated.

To enhance the patient experience, Clinica Prime has launched the Primeplus Lounge. This exclusive facility offers dynamic health packages and perks, providing added value to patients’ healthcare journey.

With three multi-specialty clinics in Mandaue, Consolacion, and Lapu-Lapu City, Clinica Prime is committed to increasing accessibility to quality healthcare services across Cebu. The company’s plans for further expansion will ensure that more Filipinos can benefit from its exceptional care.

The launch of Clinica Prime marks a significant step forward for healthcare in Cebu. LH Paragon Group‘s dedication to providing exceptional care is evident in this exciting development. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact 0917 770 2258.

advt.