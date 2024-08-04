Matias Foodhaus, Void secure narrow wins in MPBA Season 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Matias Foodhaus and Void eked out close wins in their respective games in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 held on Saturday evening, August 3, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

In the elite division, Matias Foodhaus edged out Steadfast Builders with a 70-65 win.

Jerome Silva, a former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer, led Matias Foodhaus with a stellar performance, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Silva showcased his shooting prowess, hitting four of seven three-point attempts, and also contributed three assists and two steals.

Kyle Dajalos supported Silva with 11 points.

Despite a valiant effort from Steadfast, which saw seven lead changes and five ties, Matias Foodhaus dominated the paint, scoring 40 points in the key area compared to Steadfast’s 24.

Steadfast’s Prince Matt Carin delivered a double-double performance with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while teammate Miguel Gastador added 14 points.

Charles Sicad also contributed 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

In the premier division, Void bounced back from their opening-game defeat with a 75-70 victory over Flago Prayboys.

Jhon Rey Gequilan led the charge for Void with a game-high 24 points, complemented by five rebounds, four assists, and three steals, a huge improvement to their 67-83 defeat against HomeSourced in the opening game.

Byron Lawton added 19 points and nine boards, while Doyle Molit chipped in 10 points.

For Flago Prayboys, Mark Yaun and Marlon Pepito put up strong performances with 14 and 12 points, respectively, but their efforts fell short as Void secured the win.

