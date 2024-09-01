Carlos Yulo’s coach to conduct monthly trainings in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allen Aldrin Castañeda, the coach of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, will return to Cebu soon to hold monthly training sessions here as part of his commitment to discover diamond in the rough.

Castañeda confirmed that his partnership with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu will soon be formalized, to allow him to conduct regular training sessions aimed at nurturing future champions.

During a visit to the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu on Thursday, before returning to Manila for his national coaching duties, Castañeda mentioned of the importance of unity and discipline within the local gymnastics community.

READ: Carlos Yulo’s Cebuano coach shares magical Olympics experience

“The once-a-month training that I promised will push through. It’s essential that there is no infighting among you, and that you work together because the athletes will suffer otherwise,” said Castañeda.

“Gymnastics isn’t easy. The athletes need to understand that. Discipline is key, and they must train hard and study hard. Parents also play a crucial role. Without their support, our athletes wouldn’t be where they are today. I will collaborate with the coaches here online and assist them.”

READ: Cebuana gymnastics coach pushes for better support amidst Yulo’s Olympic triumph

Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros has expressed his support for Castañeda’s initiative, suggesting that a resolution be drafted to formalize the coach’s monthly sessions and allocate funds for his travels in coordination with PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco.

Hontiveros also announced plans to introduce cash incentives for winning coaches from Cebu City, acknowledging their dedication to training athletes like Yulo.

READ: Paris Olympics: Carlos Yulo bags 2nd gold for PH in gymnastics

“The dynamics of giving out cash incentives will change, especially for coaches. We’ve heard their sentiments. Coaching is a passion; it’s natural for them to teach and take pride when their athletes win medals. However, we often forget the hard work they put in. We’ll address this in our body and committee discussions on the budget and the law,” said Hontiveros.

Castañeda’s monthly training program is part of a broader effort to produce Cebu’s first Olympic gymnast, with eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or the 2032 Brisbane Games, according to the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu’s vision.

Since its establishment in 2022, the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu, co-founded by Hayco, has produced several regional and national champions, despite being a relatively new club.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP