CVFA elects officers ahead of rebranding to CRFA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) held its annual ordinary congress and elections on Saturday, August 31, to officially elect its new set of officers.

It was the last election that they had under the CVFA banner as the organization prepares for its rebranding to the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

Rodney Orale was re-elected as the CVFA president.

Orale also serves as the third vice president of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF). Joining him in the leadership team is Nimrod Quiñones, who was elected as vice president, and Atty. Kirsten Erika Casas, who secured the position of female board member.

The election was supervised by PFF President John Gutierrez, adding significance to the event.

CVFA’s newly elected board of governors consists of familiar figures within the football community, including Dr. Alvin Roxas, Dr. Edgar Molleno, Engr. Nilo Ferraren, Atty. Johndee Piasidad, Chad Songalia, Archie Reyes, Tirso Ramon Roa, Lord Seno, Jose Guy Ceniza, Mark Queblatin, Evren Palacios Tasci, and Josephril Partosa.

During the congress, it was also announced that the CVFA would already be rebranded as the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

This rebranding marks the end of the CVFA, which was established in 2019 and has served as the governing football association for Cebu and Bohol. According to Orale, the current CVFA officers will transition to oversee CRFA’s operations.

Meanwhile, Bohol is set to establish its own football association, the Bohol Regional Football Association, reflecting the province’s aim to have an independent body governing the island’s growing interest in football.

One of the CRFA’s primary objectives for the remainder of the year is the supervision of the Aboitiz Football Cup, the longest-running and largest football tournament in the country, which is set to kick off later this month.

