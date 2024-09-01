XFM, GMA 7 set for championship showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The XFM Cebu Ka Tropa is on the brink of securing back-to-back titles as they prepare for a championship clash against the equally formidable dySS/GMA Kapuso in the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) Basketball Tournament.

The two teams earned their spots in the final with impressive performances on Saturday night, August 31, at Cebu Eastern College (CEC), maintaining their perfect records and setting the stage for an electrifying championship game on September 7 at the same venue.

In the semifinals, XFM, overcame dyHP/Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) with a decisive 74-61 victory in Bracket A.

Meanwhile, the Kapuso squad dismantled Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN) 93-54 in Bracket B, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Although dyHP/RMN and CCTN 47 missed the final, they will vie for third place on the same day, offering one last chance for glory in this tournament sponsored by Aboitiz Power.

XFM, which went undefeated with a 3-0 record in the classification round, was led by Jhayrow Bayking, who scored 20 points. Philip Cerojano contributed 10 points, while Johnley Bayking added nine. For dyHP/RMN, Eric Tampus was the standout performer with 18 points.

In the other semifinal, Julius Vidal and Gabriel Bonjoc each scored 19 points to lead the Kapuso to their dominant win. Janry Bohol also made a significant contribution, adding 18 points to the scoreboard.

