Aumentado orders probe into vandalism of Virgin Island corals

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado has ordered an investigation to especially identify whoever was responsible for vandalizing the corals in Virgin Island.

Aumentado said that he felt very disappointed when he learned of the incident and he wanted to make sure that this will not happen again.

“Gikasubo nato nga duna gihapo’y mga tawo nga nagyamhang ug nagbalewala sa atong hiniusang pagpaningkamot nga magpabiling nindot kining maong mga corals,” he said in a social media post Saturday night, August 31.

The Bohol Governor said that he is currently waiting for the outcome of the reef assessment and investigation being conducted by a team from the provincial government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and some private individuals.

“Atong paabuton, ang rekomendasyon sa team nga atong gisugo sa pagsubay sa Virgin Island, ug kon ilang irekomenda, atong buhaton, kini Kay misalig kita sa ilang kapasidad ug sa ilang katakus sa ilang mga gimbuhaton,” he said.

Recommendations

Aumentado said that he would not hesitate to prohibit diving in the area, if the same recommendation is made by the assessment team, “aron makapahuway ang diving area.”

In addition, Aumentado is also asking for the help of all dive operators and divers to monitor activities in dive areas and to immediately report abuses on corals and the province’s marine resources.

“Makusganon nato nga gimanduan ang tanan nga mga dive operators ug mga divers nga magtinabangay, aron atong taralon ang bisan kinsa nga makit-an nga manghilabot ug manamastamas sa atong kalikopan ilabina sa ilawom sa atong kadagatan, kay kini ang naghatag sa atong kinabuhi, ug bililhon kini sa pagbalanse sa atong kinaiyahan,” Aumentado said.

In addition, he is urging local government units in their province to require all tourists who wanted to go diving to undergo orientation to brief them on the dos and don’ts while they are underwater.

He said that sanctions will be imposed on the violators, including the dive shop and the guides who were with them.

As a long-term plan, Aumentado said that he will be working with members of the Provincial Board for the passage of a legislation that will ensure the preservation of their corals and marine resources. At the same time, said legislation will provide the appropriate sanctions that will be imposed on violators to prevent a repeat of the vandalism of the Virgin Island corals.

