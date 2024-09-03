Lapu-Lapu City launches Universal Health Care program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government launched its Universal Health Care (UHC) program on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob.

In his speech, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan highlighted the transformative impact of the program and its significance for public health in the city.

He emphasized that under the UHC Law, all Filipinos, including non-PhilHealth members, will now have access to accredited hospitals. This will reduce out-of-pocket expenses and provide crucial financial protection, particularly for vulnerable communities in Lapu-Lapu City.

“It has always been my dream that every Oponganon can avail themselves of equitable and quality health care services, regardless of their social status and income,” Chan said.

Chan also reaffirmed the city’s commitment to the program, emphasizing ongoing improvements in local healthcare infrastructure, including upgrades to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital and enhancements to medical assistance programs through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu lone district Representative Cindi King-Chan praised the collective efforts that made the launch possible.

She congratulated the Lapu-Lapu City Government, DOH, PhilHealth, and other stakeholders for their contributions.

Cindi expressed optimism that the program would simplify and reduce the cost of medical care for Oponganons, particularly benefiting the poorest and most disadvantaged.

She also promised to support the city’s health initiatives and pledged continued funding for health programs.

The Universal Health Care program is expected to significantly enhance the quality of health services, contributing to a healthier and more inclusive Lapu-Lapu City.

The event was also attended by Department of Health (DOH) Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, ABC President Jasmine Marie Chan, city councilors, chiefs of government-run hospitals, healthcare professionals, and barangay health workers.

