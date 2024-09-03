Cebu City drug bust: Couple caught with P238,000 shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman, described as a high-value target, and her live-in partner were arrested during a drug bust in Sitio Magtinabangay, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday afternoon, September 2.

The operation, conducted at 3:27 p.m., also resulted to the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P238,000.

READ MORE:

P20.4M ‘shabu’ seized from big-time drug pusher in Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P1.3M shabu seized, man nabbed

2 drug pushers yield P351,000 worth of shabu in Batangas, Rizal

The subject of the operation was identified as 25-year-old Mickaela D. Baculi alias “Mikay,”who is jobless.

Baculi is tagged by law enforcers as a high-value target.

They also apprehended her live-in partner and cohort identified as Jimmy L. Aniceto, 40, who makes a living as a construction painter.

Law enforcers seized from the couple 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 35 grams, and other pieces of non-drug evidence.

The confiscated drugs had an estimated average market value of P238,000.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the confiscated illegal drugs have been submitted to the laboratory for proper disposition.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, also relayed that they conducted case buildup for one month to monitor the subjects.

She added that the suspects could dispose of 30 to 35 grams of illegal drugs per week.

As of this writing, both suspects are in the custody of authorities pending for the filing of charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs; and conspiracy against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP