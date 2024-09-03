Mandaue City BPLO urges hotels to report suspicious activities

MANDAUE CITY, Philippine — The Mandaue City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) is coordinating with accommodation businesses, such as hotels and apartments, to report any suspicious activities or individuals observed in their areas.

BPLO Head, Atty. August Lizer Malate, stated that they continue to inspect businesses in the city to monitor their operations and ensure compliance with permits.

Recently, Malate mentioned that notices have been sent to accommodation businesses urging them to report any suspicious activities.

“Kay kining mga (illegal) operations, motago man gyud ni sila, unless there are people that could report. Dili gyud nato mahibal-an but we are continuously coordinating with our law enforcement,” said Malate.

The notices were sent to accommodation businesses following the discovery of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in a hotel in Brgy. Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, August 31.

Around 162 foreign nationals, including Chinese and Indonesian individuals, were rescued during the operation, as they were allegedly involved in online “love” scams. The operation was led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas.

“We are not claiming nga wala, we are not claiming pod nga naa kay wala man sad ta kahibaw ani. Mao na kita nagpahibaw na ta sa mga business nga nag-operate nga you should report or the very least, not allow these kinds of operation kay kung masakpan na diri, will exhaust our remedies, kumbaga the long arm of the law will reach them eventually,” said Malate.

Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede stated that they are continuously coordinating with the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) and have directed them to strengthen their monitoring for POGO-like activities.

Bercede mentioned that there are a few online gaming businesses operating in the city, but they have been verified as legal.

Bercede also directed the 27 barangays to survey and monitor their respective areas.

