Top accounts appreciation night 2024 shines at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

On August 28, 2024, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino hosted its highly anticipated Top Accounts Appreciation Night 2024. This annual event is dedicated to recognizing and honoring its most valued partners, including corporate accounts, travel agencies, government and non-government organizations, and esteemed partners who have been instrumental to our success over the years.

The event was a celebration of the strong relationships was built and the partnerships that have paved the way for continued excellence and mutual growth.

The evening was marked by opening remarks from Ali Banting, OIC – Hotel Operations at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, and Hon. Franklyn Ong, ABC President & City Councilor. Ms. Sharone Rellita, Waterfront Group Sales Manager, delivered the closing remarks, capping off a successful event that underscored the importance of their collaborative efforts.

Set against a safari theme, a standout feature of the event was a captivating Lion King performance by the Dreamcatchers, infusing the evening with vibrant energy. Guests savored an array of delicious dishes from our various outlets, and the night concluded with the presentation of plaques and certificates to our esteemed partners, honoring their valuable contributions and achievements.

Awards were presented across several categories, including:

Top Accounts Top Corporate Accounts Top Offline Travel Agencies Top Online Travel Agencies Top Event Producer Top Concert Producers Top Wedding Planners



Special Awards Citichurch Diagold Cary Santiago



Certificate of Appreciation Government Special Accounts



Best Dressed (Male & Female)

The Top Accounts Appreciation Night 2024 was a testament to the strong partnerships that Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino value. It celebrated the outstanding efforts and dedication of its partners, whose contributions are vital in maintaining high service standards and ensuring that Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino remains the premier destination for all.

This press release is brought to you by Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino