Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino celebrates 25 years of commitment to service

Cebu City, Philippines – Waterfront Hotels & Casinos’ flagship property in Cebu is proud to announce its 25th-year anniversary on July 25, 2023. Over the past quarter-century, the hotel has been home to local and international tourists traveling to Cebu City for business or leisure.

As Waterfront continues to blossom in the hospitality industry, its service with a warm smile is a Filipino value that guests would always come back to.

Since 1998, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino has been recognized for maintaining its commitment to providing both patrons and guests with remarkable and notable services to create memorable experiences. From the hotel’s world-class amenities, luxurious accommodations, to exceptional dining experiences, and exciting offers, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino continues to be the venue of choice for special events, large conventions, concerts for local and international artists, trade exhibits, a relaxing staycation, and much more.

Exemplary for its ability to provide for large groups and conventions, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino has warmly welcomed nationwide governing positions and well acknowledged communities for events throughout the years such as the Governors’ Workshop on Social Welfare and Development: Partnership for Devolution in 1999, the 25th Annual Convention of the Philippine Neurological Association in 2003, the United Architects of the Philippine’s 16th National Conference in 2004, the Annual General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines in 2007, the Sangguniang Kabataan National Congress in 2008, and Liga ng mga Barangay events are set to take place in the property this year .

Being one of the city’s well visited venues for getaways, special occasions, grand events, and an appreciative dining experience, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino to name a few has been recognized for major and key awards on the following years:

– 2012: Gold Circle Award from Agoda

– 2013: Top Producing Hotel by Room Nights from Expedia

– 2014: Most Engaged Hotel Partner from Expedia

– 2015: Powering Global Travel Award from the Global Tourism Awards

– 2016: Tin Gow as the Grand Slam Winner for Best Chinese Restaurant from SunStar’s Best of Cebu

– 2017: Chinese Preferred Hotel from Ctrip

– 2018: Venue Standard Award from MICE

– 2019: Top Taxpayers Award from the Cebu City Government

– 2020: Grand Slam Winner for Best Events Venue from SunStar’s Best of Cebu

– 2021: Traveler’s Choice from Tripadvisor

From Cebu’s humble beginnings, it’s safe to say that Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino was there in the midst of the city’s development into one of the Philippines’ most progressive areas. Since the beginning, the property and its peers have always prioritized the citizens’ convenience by strategically placing themselves at the center of it all. Right across the hotel, what used to be Cebu’s very first airport is now a well-known destination for business development and commercial establishments, commonly referred to as the I.T. Park. Although the area has drastically changed over the years, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino managed to adapt and develop just as the Queen City of the South developed. .

Waterfront Cebu does not only provide a place to stay but is an avenue that evokes feelings and creates significant memories to be cherished for a lifetime. One memory that’s worth remembering was when Regine & Martin Nieverra had their concert at the Pacific Grand Ballroom in 2003. Not to mention, 2005 SEA Games held their Dancesport event at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino followed by the prestigious Mr. and Miss Cebu in 2008.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is not only an essential part of the hospitality industry. The property continues to play its role as a vital force when it comes to giving back and uplifting the community. The premier hotel has contributed significant developments to the city’s growth, economy, and even tourism, but the property did not stop there. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities were also organized for Cebu’s social welfare as well as for the preservation of the environment with the aid of local NGOs and barangays.

Through the years here are some sustainable and transformative activities that the peers at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino have participated in:

– 2013: Lapu-Lapu Tourism Council Coastal Clean-Up

– 2019: Refurbishment Initiatives at Barangay Kang-atis Elementary School

– 2020: Waterfront Cares for Brgy. Suba (Part II)

– 2020: Weekly Round-Up – Frontliners of Brgy. Lahug

– 2021: Waterfront Bakuna Center

– 2021: Waterfront Care Packages

– 2022: Packages of Love to Barangay Looc

– 2022: Christmas Party for the Children at Barangay Pardo

– 2023: Tree Planting at Barangay Pung-ol

– 2023: Tree Planting at the Nug-as Forest Reserve

As Waterfront continues to blossom in the hospitality industry, its service with a warm smile is a Filipino value that guests would always come back to. In the effort to embody and maintain excellent guest satisfaction, the property’s department heads boast high training to its peers that remain visible in every guest interaction.

Keeping its grounds strong, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino would like to acknowledge the 25 years of support from the local government of the city as well as from the province in Cebu. Celebrating 25 years of Commitment to Service will only continue and progress for the years to come as the property and its management is looking forward to 25 years and beyond of excellent service wearing the ‘Waterfront’ smile.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino would also like to thank their sponsors for this year’s 25th Anniversary celebration: Global Star Motors Corp., Cebu New Life Press, Premium Sole, Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., DC Fresh Flower Shop & Supply, Kettle & Shaker, and The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City 6000 Philippines. For inquiries and reservations, please call our Central Reservations Office at 1-800-10-9376688 or email us at wcch@waterfronthotels.net.

Owned and managed by Waterfront Philippines Inc., Waterfront Hotels & Casinos is one of the larger Filipino-owned Hotel Chains in the Philippines. Its hotel properties are located in key cities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao: in Cebu it has Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino and Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino; in Davao it has Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao; and in Manila, Waterfront Manila Hotel and Casino. For more information, please visit www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL

From Waterfront Cebu, to you with love and care

Waterfront Cebu receives Travelers’ Choice Award

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino is the first hotel vaccination center in Cebu