Overcharging taxi drivers: How to report them

Every day, countless commuters across Cebu rely on taxis to reach their destinations quickly and conveniently. However, what should have been a comfortable ride would sometimes turn into a frustrating ordeal as passengers are hit with inflated fares.

Despite clear regulations from transportation authorities, some taxi drivers persist in demanding excessive fees, disregarding the use of meters, and insisting on fixed rates that far exceed the legitimate cost of the ride.

Many passengers feel frustrated and helpless as drivers continue these “unfair” practices with seeming impunity.

“Ang taxi [drivers], mandatory gyud na nga mo [follow] sila sa ilang meter,” said Eduardo Montealto, the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Recent incidents of overcharging

On August 25, a netizen from Manila, who has been working in Cebu for nearly a year now, shared a troubling experience in an uptown business district of Cebu City. Accompanied by a foreign friend, the netizen hailed a taxi to a mall in Brgy. Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

The driver, however, insisted on a fixed rate of P800, despite the passenger’s refusal. Even after objections, the driver persisted, ignoring the standard fare.

Similarly, during Cebu City’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa, several visitors reported incidents of overcharging. One passenger was offered a P3,000 fixed rate for a ride from Cebu City to Carcar City, while another was asked to pay P950 for a trip from Cebu City to Danao City.

The two drivers involved in these incidents were apprehended.

ALSO READ:

How to report overcharging taxi drivers

For those who encounter such situations, it is crucial to know how to take action. Here’s a guide on how to report overcharging taxi operators:

First, note the taxi’s body number or plate number. This information is crucial for authorities to identify the offending vehicle and driver.

Commuters are also urged to secure evidence, such as screenshots or videos, to support their complaint.

Next, report the incident. You can report the incident to either the LTFRB-7 or LTO-7.

LTFRB, LTO hotline

For the LTFRB, you can call their hotline at 1342. If you prefer to use Viber or text, the contact numbers are 0917-550-1342 (for Globe & TM subscribers) and 0998-550-1342 (for Smart, TnT & Sun subscribers).

For LTO, you can contact their hotline at 0962-446-0435.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Wednesday, September 4, Montealto advised commuters to report such incidents to both the LTFRB and the LTO due to jurisdictional differences between the agencies.

He explained that when complaints reach their office, the LTFRB can only summon the operators, as their responsibility lies in issuing franchises. Meanwhile, the LTO has the authority to summon drivers and impose sanctions directly on them.

Unlike the LTFRB, the LTO requires a formal complaint to proceed with penalties, but they have the power to suspend or even revoke licenses for repeat offenders.

“Idiretso nalang gyud na [og] report. Duha baya mi ka agency, ang LTO og kami LTFRB. Ang problema namo, ang operator lang amo ma-sanction kay mao ra amo jurisdiction nga hangtod ra sa operator,” he said.

“Gasabot mi sa LTO pag August 31, nga ang mga ingon-ana nga mga complaint, diretso sa LTO then tagaan mi og report kay amo i-showcause ang ilang operators,” he added.

Overcharging fines

Under LTO’s regulations, drivers found guilty of overcharging face fines of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 for the third offense.

For violations involving a breach of franchise conditions, drivers can be fined P6,000 and may face the revocation of both their franchise and driver’s licenses.

“Akong gi-encourage tanan commuters nga file dayon mo og formal complain sa LTO og sa amoa, dili naman kinahanglan formal ang complains sa LTFRB, text lang mo,” Montealto urged.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP