LTO-7 enforces new plate rules starting Sept. 1, temporary plates exempt from ‘tickets’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting September 1, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will begin apprehending vehicles that don’t follow the guidelines for improvised and temporary plates. However, vehicles and motorcycles with temporary plates won’t be issued citation tickets.

This was according to the guidelines issued under the latest memorandum from LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II dated August 27, 2024.

“Non-issuance of citation ticket unless cited for other violation,” reads the memorandum.

In a statement on Saturday, Mendoza said the traffic enforcer, whether from LTO or other partner agencies, shall take a photo of the official receipt/certificate of registration (OR/CR) and sales invoice of the vehicle or motorcycle.

The said photo will be endorsed to the agency’s Operations Division “to verify if the plate was already produced, and if it was, the same shall be located.”

Mendoza added that upon verification, if the subject plate was already delivered to the dealer, a notice to explain shall be issued to the dealer. If proven that such dealer is at fault, appropriate penalties and sanctions shall be imposed.

If a dealer can prove that the plate was delivered to the owner before the vehicle was flagged down, a show cause order will be issued to the owner for failing to attach the plate, as required by Section II (e) of JAO 2014-01. The penalty for this violation is P5,000.

The memo also states that authorization for using improvised plates must be signed only by the LTO office where the duplicate plate request was processed. The Assistant Secretary’s signature is no longer required.

Mendoza clarified that improvised plates are intended for vehicles or motorcycles whose owners already have LTO-issued plates but are waiting for replacements for lost, damaged, or defaced plates.

The authorization serves as their proof of document that they requested the replacement of their issued plate from any LTO office.

Last July 1, the LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, issued the Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721 which also revoked Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2400 or the “Use of improvised temporary/motor vehicle plates.”

The said memorandum laid out the guidelines of the usage of non-LTO issued plates covering the improvised plates, temporary vintage vehicle plates, temporary plates for new four-wheeled motor vehicles, and temporary plates for motorcycles.

Under the memorandum, all new four-wheeled motor vehicles can only use temporary plates within a period of 15 days from the issuance of sales invoice. The temporary plate should reflect the assigned conduction sticker number.

The use of temporary plates for motorcycles, reflecting the MV File Number, is only allowed for motorcycles purchased before Jan. 1, 2023, the memo said.

“For New Motorcycles or those to be purchased after the effectivity of this Memorandum Circular, the use of temporary plate reflecting the MV File Number shall be valid only within a period of 15 days from issuance of sales invoice.” /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP