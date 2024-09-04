SUGBU’s Alqueza, Gella impress at PH Senior Bowlers Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) showcased their prowess at the 2024 Philippine Senior Bowlers Open held earlier this week at the Playdium Bowling Center in Manila.

Heber Alqueza and Duke Gella made remarkable performances, securing top 10 finishes in the Graded Masters category among 36 of the nation’s finest bowlers.

Heber Alqueza, the son of SUGBU President Edgar Alqueza, ended his campaign in a strong fourth place.

Following in his father’s footsteps, who also secured a podium finish in the Mixed Seniors Open Masters, Heber racked up an impressive 1,976 pinfalls across a demanding 10-game series.

His standout moment came in the fourth game with a stellar score of 233, averaging 198 pinfalls throughout the tournament.

Duke Gella also delivered a commendable performance, finishing seventh with a total of 1,910 pinfalls. His highest score of 226 was achieved in the eighth game, reflecting his skill and consistency throughout the competition.

The tournament’s title was claimed by Jawo Tarrobal of Blowpro-Vikings, who dominated with a total of 2,199 pinfalls.

Denzel Reyes secured second place with 1,986 pinfalls, while Bonnie Solis rounded out the top three with 1,976 pinfalls.

SUGBU’s strong showing highlighted Cebuano talent on a national stage, competing alongside elite bowlers, including the legendary Paeng Nepomuceno.

