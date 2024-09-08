FACES OF CEBU: Christopher Regino Brodith Maranga, 24, Top 1 electrical engineering licensure exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The quote by American swimmer Michael Phelps often appears online, in books, and in magazines. It’s a sentiment that newly announced topnotcher Christopher “Chris” Maranga can surely relate to.

“It’s not about how you start, but how you finish”

Christopher Regino Maranga’s path to success wasn’t a story of early brilliance but rather of perseverance and late bloom.

His academic journey started modestly, with little indication that he would one day top the Registered Electrical Engineering Licensure Exam (REELE), which was released on August 29, 2024.

In fact, Maranga shared with CDN Digital that he wasn’t a standout student in his early years. It wasn’t until his final year of junior high that he began earning awards, and even then, his first year in college was marked by doubts about his degree program.

Despite these challenges, Maranga’s determination never wavered, ultimately propelling him to the highest levels of academic achievement, which he now proudly celebrates.

Who is Christoper Maranga?

Christopher Regino Brodith Maranga, 24, is an electrical engineering (EE) student at the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U). He grew up in a well-rounded family along with his five other siblings, headed by his father, Manny Maranga, and his mother, Charmaine, in Tisa, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Christopher’s father, Manny Maranga, a retired Electrical and Communication Engineer, used to teach at Cebu Technological Sciences – Cebu (CTS) and Don Bosco Technical College-Cebu. During his childhood, Chris enjoyed playing outdoors with kids his age but also valued the time spent indoors, especially when his father shared knowledge from his engineering and teaching work, which helped ignite Chris’ interest in the field.

“When I was young, my father showed me an iron nail wrapped in a coil of wire, which then turned into a magnet when electricity passed through the wire, which I found amazing,” Christopher shared with CDN Digital.

That simple demonstration sparked his early interest in electromagnetics, though at the time, he thought it was just a passing curiosity. But as the years went by, this childhood fascination became more significant. When it came time to choose a college path and find a way to finance his education, Chris took the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Scholarship Examination. After passing, he saw Electrical Engineering among the offered programs and decided to reignite the spark from his childhood. His father’s early lessons ignited his passion for electromagnetics, leading him to pursue Electrical Engineering as his degree program, which ultimately set him on the path to success.

Choosing between a stable job and following his passion

In June 2023, Christopher graduated Magna Cum Laude, receiving cheers and warm congratulations from his loved ones and, of course, his ever-supportive family.

Amidst the flood of congratulatory messages, Christopher was already thinking about his future and the next steps in his career and education.

“I originally planned to find work so that I could provide for myself but then decided not to continue after I consulted my parents about my plan and asked them for [financial] support…I got the full support of my family and my girlfriend during the preparation for the board exam.,” he shared with CDN Digital.

Eventually, Christopher put his plans for a stable job on hold and began preparing for the REELE, starting his review journey at the Coach G AcadEEmy Electrical Engineering Review Center.

Balancing life and overcoming setbacks in his REELE journey

Board exam takers often juggle their academic journey with personal life, but Christopher set clear boundaries. He prioritized rest, enjoyed time with family and loved ones, and focused on his review journey.

“I do not overwork myself that much with studying as I think it could affect my mental health in my preparation for the board exam, so I can allocate some time to do other responsibilities.”

Despite finishing as Top 1, Christopher faced setbacks along his journey. Initially, he planned to take the board exams in April 2024 but soon realized it was more prudent to give himself additional time. He recognized a lack of focus and purpose in his preparation for the April exam, prompting him to reschedule and refine his approach.

“My setback was during my preparation for April 2024. I was only aiming to pass and cut some corners on my review. That is why during my preparation for August 2024, I made sure to master all the topics before I took the exam,” he shared.

Chris’ self-reflections and future goals