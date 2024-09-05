‘Vandals’ of Virgin Island corals: P200K reward offered for names

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado is offering a P200, 000 reward for information that will lead to the identity of the boatman and tourist guide who were with foreign nationals believed to be among those responsible for the vandalism of corals at the Estaca snorkeling site in Virgin Island in Panglao town.

“Attention mga Sano ug Sana kinsa tong nakaila aning boatman ug guides naay 200k nga reward sa informant. Message lang mo diri sa akong page. Contact this number +63 960 607 7503,” Aumentado said in a social media post Wednesday night, September 4.

(Attention my fellow brothers and sisters, whoever recognizes the boatman and the guides, he or she can have 200K reward as informant. Just message me here in this page. Contact this number +63 960 607 7503.)

The Bohol Governor posted with his advisory together with a video showing the alleged abuse on corals at the Estaca snorkeling site in Virgin Island, a protected area.

In the video that lasted for 2 minutes and 21 seconds, a female foreign tourist can be seen swimming without any fins. A man can also be seen writing the word “Inyo” on a coral.

Before the video ended, a female tourist can be seen touching a fish.

Temporary closure

Meanwhile, Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay issued Executive Order No. 45 on September 2 to order the temporary closure of the Estaca snorkeling site. This means that snorkeling and diving activities are prohibited in the area for now and until further notice

Quoting a report that was submitted by the Municipal Environmental and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), Arcay said that two table corals had several writings on it.

“Severe damage was done on the said corals and there is a need for it to regenerate and the affected marine biodiversity be given a chance to regain its footing,” read part of Arcay’s EO.

Vandalism of corals

On Sunday, September 1, Aumentado also posted an advisory on his social media to express his frustrations on the vandalism of corals at the Virgin Island Protected Seascape.

He then ordered a probe to identify who was responsible for the vandalism.

The next day, Aumentado called for a meeting with stakeholders that included the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENRO), Panglao MENRO, PNP Maritime Group and the Philippine Coast Guard among others to also discuss the matter.

He also invited dive master Danila Minorias and other provincial officials to hear their recommendations on the issue.

“Sa maong miting, unanimous ang rekomendasyon nga sirad-an una ang Istaka aron mahatagan og higayon ang maong seascape nga ma-rehabilitate, ug mao usab kini ang atong personal nga plano,” Aumentado said.

(In that meeting, the recommendation was unanimous that Istaca will be closed so that the seascape will be given time to rehabilitate, and this is also our personal plan.)

“Panahon usab kana sa pagrepaso ug pagpanday sa mga balaodnon nga magpalig-on sa atong pag-implementar sa E- NIPAS LAW kay ang Virgin Island usa ka protected area,” he added.

(It will also be the time to make and draft laws that will strengthen to implement the E-NIPAS LAW because the Virgin Island is a protected landscape.)

In addition, Aumentado said that he intended to create a task force that would monitor activities in Virgin Island that had been known for its beautiful sandbar that emerges during low tide and its snorkeling and dive spots.

“Igo na ang nahitabo nga kontrobersiya sa Captain’s Peak aron mahigmata ang mga wala magpakabana unsa ka bililhon ang atong mga protected area. Dili ako makatugot nga ang akong mga inisyatibo ug implementasyon pagpanalipod sa atong kalikopan sukad sa atong pagpanerbisyo, mabalewala gumikan sa pipila nga mga nagpabadlong sa komunidad,” Aumentado said.

(The controversy in Captain’s Peak is already enough so that those who do not care will be woken up and realize how important our protected areas are. I will not allow that my initiatives and implementation to protect nature since the start of our service, will be all for naught because of some of the naughty people in the community.)

“Ning higayona, gikinahanglan nga pro active kita, ug magtinabangay aron atong mapreserbar hangtod sa sunod nga henerasyon ang atong UNESCO Global Geopark Regenerative Island nga Probinsya sa Bohol,” he added.

(In this time, we need to be proactive and work together so that we can preserve until the next generation our UNESCO Global Geopark Regenerative Island in the Province of Bohol.)

