Bryx Piala ready for OPBF title fight in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Bryx “The King” Piala is all set for his international fight debut in Japan.

This comes after Piala, a boxer from ARQ Boxing Stable, and his opponent Mikito Nakano passed the official weigh-in on the eve of their Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title bout at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on Saturday, September 7.

Piala, 22, weighed in at 124.52 pounds, while Nakano tipped the scales at 125.73 pounds, setting the stage for their 12-round fight, which serves as the main event of the “Who’s Next: Dynamic Glove” boxing event, promoted by Teiken Promotions.

Piala will be up against tough odds, as he aims to end ARQ Boxing Stable’s dismal run in Japan, where the stable has lost four of its previous bouts featuring other boxers.

A win by Piala would surely turn the tide in favor of ARQ Boxing Stable, which is in desperate need of a victory in Japan’s unforgiving boxing scene.

Most recently, ARQ’s top boxer, John Paul Gabunilas, suffered a setback, losing to Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri on August 4 at Osaka’s Edion Arena.

Gabunilas was knocked out in the fifth round, adding to ARQ’s ongoing struggles. Earlier, Rodex Piala, Yerroge Gura, and Bryan James Wild also faced defeats on Japanese soil.

Piala holds a record of nine wins, one defeat, and three knockouts, while Nakano boasts a flawless 10-0 record with nine knockouts.

Furthermore, a victory for Piala would also avenge many Filipino fighters who have fallen at the hands of Nakano.

Nakano has previously defeated several Filipino opponents, including Jess Rhey Waminal, Arnel Baconaje, Lorenz Ladrada, Juanito Paredes, KJ Natuplag, and Arvin Yurong.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP