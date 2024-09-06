Alcoseba, Remolino to compete in 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano triathlon aces Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba will carry the Philippine flag once again, along with two other Filipino triathletes, on Saturday, September 7, at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Yilan in Taiwan.

This will be the third World Triathlon-backed race in which Remolino and Alcoseba will compete under the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP).

Last May, Remolino and Alcoseba were the fastest Filipino finishers in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay.

Before that, they competed in and won numerous triathlon races abroad, including the Perak Triathlon 2024 at Marina Island in Pangkor, Malaysia, last June, with Remolino ruling the men’s elite division while Alcoseba topped the distaff side.

In addition, both Cebuano triathletes also dominated the 2024 Trifactor Singapore Triathlon race last month.

Both Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists, Remolino and Alcoseba, are touted to follow in the footsteps of Philippine triathlon greats Kim Mangrobang and Nikko Huelgas, who won multiple SEA Games gold medals in the past.

This time, they will vie in the high-stakes Olympic-distance triathlon event in Taiwan, which features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run in the Yilan region of Taiwan.

They will be joined by Josh Ramos and Erika Burgos, also top-caliber prospects of TRAP, with Ani Del Leon Brown coaching them.

Triathletes from Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, South Africa, Thailand, and Malaysia will also compete in the race.

