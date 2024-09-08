Law enforcers probe use of 17-year-old Bohol boy in P13.6M Cebu drug delivery

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An investigation has been launched by law enforcers to identify the individual who allegedly exploited a 17-year-old boy from Bohol by making him deliver millions worth of illegal drugs to Cebu.

The minor was rescued by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in a drug sting in Sitio Aroma, Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu on Friday, September 6.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the minor was not the initial subject of their operation.

Operatives were taken aback when the young man appeared to deliver the illegal drugs during the transaction in Mandaue City.

The initial subject was not arrested but they seized two kilos of suspected shabu valued at P13.6 million from the minor.

Despite being a newly identified drug personality, he is classified as a high-value target.

The 17-year-old boy, from Ubay, Bohol province, allegedly arrived in Cebu on Monday, September 2. He planned to enroll in an Alternative Learning System (ALS) facility.

According to Alcantara, the minor disclosed that he was staying at a house in Lapu-Lapu City during the initial interview.

However, he was apprehensive in disclosing any more information to law enforcers.

“Limited kaayo ang iyang gihatag nga information. Apprehensive siya, dili siya responsive sa mga pangutana nato especially kung details. Makasabot ra pud ta kay basin naa siyay fear or mura siyag nashock pud nga nadakpan siya,” stated Alcantara.

She added that the boy was merely made to deliver the illegal drugs by an unidentified supplier.

PDEA-7 turned the minor over to the Mandaue City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) on Saturday afternoon, September 7.

CSWS personnel will assess the boy’s understanding of the violation he committed. Based on this, they will recommend the appropriate intervention for him.

Meanwhile, PDEA-7 will file charges against the boy for possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Alcantara mentioned that further investigations will be conducted to identify who is behind the boy’s involvement in the drug trade, as well as the source of the drugs seized last Friday.

“Definitely, dili na siya gikan sa Central Visayas. Ang source man gyud nato diri sa Region 7, gikan jud na majority sa NCR gibyahe na. So as to kung asa gud siya gikan, usa pa na sa icheck sa atong team,” relayed Alcantara.

This is not the first time that a minor was made to be a courier of illegal drugs. In fact, there were a few previous cases wherein drug suspects would involve their own children.

The involvement of a vulnerable member of the youth sector, however, is still concerning.

“This is not the first time. However, we always consider any involvement basta minor gani as a concern kay kani mga minors considered man gyud ni silag vulnerable sector in the community. So basta naay minor, medyo magmuyo jud ta kay supposedly kani siłą nag-eskwela, nagprepare for their future and then na-involve na nuon sa mga illegal activities,” stated Alcantara.

She explained that drug suspects often use young individuals because they are less suspicious and minors are protected by law. However, minors still face legal consequences for their actions.

Alcantara added that CSWS will assess if the minor’s parents were negligent and should be held accountable.

Due to the increasing use of minors in illegal drug activities, law enforcers are conducting seminars for the youth. PDEA-7 is also providing educational sessions to inform young people about the penalties for any involvement in illegal drugs, not just drug use or sale.

Alcantara stressed that parents must closely monitor their children to prevent exploitation, which can cause lifelong trauma and harm their future. /clorenciana

