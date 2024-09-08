Marlon Tapales dismantles Indian challenger in Cambodia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales delivered a dominant performance over India’s Saurabh Kumar on Saturday, September 7, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Tapales secured a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Kumar to successfully defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super bantamweight title.

The 32-year-old Tapales showcased his superior skill and experience, earning the favor of all three judges.

Judges Oliver Garcia, Jerrold Tomeldan, and Parin Hantanabool unanimously scored the bout 100-90, awarding the Filipino fighter a clear decision after 10 rounds of one-sided action.

With this victory, Tapales improved his record to 39 wins, including 20 knockouts, against 4 losses. The former unified WBA and IBF world super bantamweight champion successfully defended his current title, further cementing his standing in the division.

Kumar, 28, despite being the underdog, proved durable throughout the bout, absorbing relentless combinations from Tapales without touching the canvas.

His resilience kept him in the fight, but he struggled to mount meaningful offenses, leaving him pinned against the ropes for much of the contest. The loss dropped Kumar’s record to 11 wins (6 KOs), 2 losses, and 1 draw.

Tapales dominated the action from start to finish, showcasing his power and precision as he repeatedly battered Kumar with combinations, though unable to score a knockdown.

Kumar’s defense helped him survive the onslaught, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the fight.

With this decisive win, Tapales strengthens his position as the WBC’s No. 2 contender in the super bantamweight division, inching closer to another shot at world championship against his tormentor Naoya Inoue.

