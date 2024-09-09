19-year-old’s suicide attempt from Guadalupe bridge linked to anxiety

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to a health problem, a 19-year-old attempted to commit suicide by jumping from Guadalupe Bridge in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City, on Monday morning, September 9, 2024.

According to Police Captain Mark Eric Papong, chief of Abellana Police Station 2, the victim was a resident of Englis, V. Rama, Brgy. Guadalupe in Cebu City.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and was discovered around 6 a.m.

The victim’s cousin reported that he had been experiencing anxiety due to his health problem.

“Naa daw siyay anxiety, iyang ig-agaw nag-ingon, kay naa daw siyay health problem nga nag-led sa iyang anxiety,” Papong said.

He added that the victim is currently admitted at Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) after sustaining injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Earlier, in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA, Jonas Labra, who was the first to see the victim, said that when he approached the man, the victim asked for food and water.

“Gihatagan lang nako ug skyflakes sir kay pobre raman ta,” Labra said.

The man was originally from Medellin town and was staying at his aunt’s house in Brgy. Guadalupe.

The bridge is about 10-15 feet high above the river. /clorenciana

