Cebu FC unveils 5 new players ahead of AFC Champions League

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club has officially announced the addition of five new players to bolster their squad ahead of the highly anticipated AFC Champions League 2 campaign that will kick off later this month.

The announcement comes on the heels of the club’s recent appointment of veteran Turkish tactician Mustafa Ati Göksu as head coach, alongside his newly assembled coaching staff.

Cebu FC’s new signings—Samuel Erik Strong, Masaya Kobayashi, Kainoa Bailey, Daniel Aleixo, and John Lucero—are expected to strengthen the squad’s roster as they prepare for their continental challenge.

READ: Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club welcomes new head coach

Their arrival is particularly significant following the departure of key players, including Yoji Sellman, Kintaro Miyagi, Ace Villanueva, Glenn Thomas Ramos, John Renz Saldivar, and Turkish midfielder Göktuğ Demiroğlu.

Strong, an American defender, brings a wealth of experience to the backline. He has previously played for clubs such as Fresno FC, Hartford Athletic, Monterey Bay Union, Central Valley Fuego, and Rajpracha FC. He also made a notable appearance for the United States U23 National Team.

READ: Cebu FC enters AFC Champions League minus key players, venue uncertain

On the other hand, Kobayashi, a Japanese defender, joins Cebu FC from DV Solingen in Germany’s Landesliga. His career includes stints at Fortuna Köln II, FSV Duisburg, as well as in his home country with Chukyo University and FC AWJ.

Meanwhile, Bailey, a Filipino-American winger, arrives from Indonesia’s Persikabo 1973 FC. Bailey has previously played for Stallion Laguna FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

READ: Dynamic Herb Cebu FC lands in Group H of AFC Champions League Two

Daniel Aleixo, a Brazilian forward, comes to Cebu FC from FC Serpa in Portugal. Aleixo has spent much of his career in Taça de Portugal and has also played in Brazil, Macau, adding an international dimension to the Gentle Giants’ attack.

Lastly, Lucero, a midfielder, is a product of the Premier League Cup U17 program in England. Although he grew up in England, Lucero have already suited up for the Philippine Men’s National Football Team during the Southeast Asian Games and a friendly in Kuwait.

These signings underline Cebu FC’s ambitions in the AFC Champions League 2 as they seek to leave a mark on the international stage.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP