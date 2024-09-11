Cebu teacher to be investigated for alleged sexual abuse on students

MANILA, Philippines — The teacher in Cebu City who allegedly bit two of his students is being investigated by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

In a statement released on Monday, September 9, 2024, the CHR said it initiated a motu proprio investigation, along with the victims’ families and the members of the Central Visayas police.

Citing reports, the CHR expressed alarm over the purported biting incident involving the teacher and students after they allegedly refused to grant the teacher’s request to show their abs.

“The Commission denounces any form of sexual advances, inappropriate conduct, or innuendos, especially when directed at children, and particularly within institutions of learning where safety and trust should prevail. Such acts are even more alarming when they involve teachers, who are entrusted with the care and education of their students,” the CHR said.

CHR added that it is also “ready to provide support and assistance to the victims and their families.”

“While we recognize that some may be hesitant to seek legal remedies due to concerns about possible repercussions, we strongly encourage those affected to take action. Holding individuals accountable is essential to ensuring justice and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future,” the commission said.

Based on police reports, the Inayawan Police Station in Cebu City plans to file a child abuse complaint against the teacher for violating Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, at the city prosecutor’s office.

The education department is also looking into the incident.

