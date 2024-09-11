COA flags Mandaue City for 772 unfilled plantilla positions

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government is now hiring applicants to fill the vacant regular plantilla positions.

The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged Mandaue City for not filling 772 vacant positions, or 50 percent of the approved plantilla, as of December 31, 2023.

In its 2023 observation, COA noted that there is an available appropriation of P776,165,842 for these positions. Furthermore, it stated that with the vacancy of regular employees, the public is being denied more effective and efficient services, as well as job opportunities for qualified applicants.

COA recommended that the management fill the vacant plantilla positions, with due consideration given to the existing job order personnel who are qualified, and fast-track the hiring process.

They further recommended that the Human Resource Management Office speed up the re-evaluation of the plantilla positions to address the current needs of the city.

City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan said they are now hiring qualified applicants, adding that the job vacancies have been posted since 2019.

Some Positions Are Unfunded

Currently, the city has 878 regular and co-terminous employees.

Calipayan said that of the 770 vacant positions, only 256 are funded.

“So basically ang pwede nato ma-open for hiring is the 256 funded positions. Nya we have been posting these vacancies by batch since 2019,” said Calipayan.

Calipayan also mentioned that they have already responded to COA’s previous findings regarding this issue.

He said that the city has been posting job vacancies on the Civil Service Commission’s job portal since 2019, as well as on the Mandaue City Public Information Facebook Page.

A personal selection board is also conducted every week.

Calipayan noted that when Suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes took office in 2019, there were only around 600 plantilla positions.

He explained that the plantilla increased after the city initiated the creation of additional positions in 2021. This expansion was supported by city ordinances that created several positions, reorganized various offices, and abolished some other positions.

“But dili of course makaapas ang atoang budget ana niya. As you know, as an LGU we have a budget ceiling of 45 percent for personnel services, meaning atoang gigamit for COS and regular employees dili molapas og 45 percent sa atoang general income for the past three years. Gradual lang atoang pagfund sa item kay sayang man sad kaayo og funded ang item niya dili nato mafill-in. That is the aspect of budgeting,” said Calipayan.

The city administrator emphasized that they ensure the individuals hired are qualified, though the hiring process takes time.

The appointing authority identifies the positions to be published, with positions being posted in batches. The postings expire within nine months if the positions are not filled.

The Civil Service Commission also mandated that the Human Resources Monitoring and Personal Selection Board should include employees from different departments.

Since employees have other responsibilities, Calipayan said they can only conduct personal selection once or twice a week.

“Wala gyud na nato gideny ang public, atoa gyud nang gi-open to everyone. In fact, daghan kaayo ta’g applicants nadawat, it’s just that the scheduling really takes time,” said Calipayan.

