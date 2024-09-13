Talisay shooting: Gunman shoots, wounds Candulawan chief tanod

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief tanod of Barangay Candulawan in Talisay City was wounded after he was shot in the head while he was standing outside the barangay hall on Thursday evening, September 12, 2024, at around 9:04 p.m.

The victim was identified as Fidel Torion Sr., 42 years old, a Purok Nangka, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City resident.

READ MORE:

Cebu City: 4 persons barged into house of man later found dead

Argao shootout: Police chief heeds warning, escapes sniper’s bullets

Abra vice mayor survives gun attack

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as Jeron Monterde alias “Tiyan,” of legal age, a resident of Sitio Iba, Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City.

Based on the investigation of Talisay Police Station, before the incident, the victim was standing outside the barangay hall at Purok Boongon of the barangay.

Moments later, the suspect suddenly arrived riding a motorcycle, drew an unknown caliber firearm and fired at him several times.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound on his head.

Torion was brought to Cebu South Medical Center, where he was recuperating.

On August 10, 2024, the suspect also shot the victim with the bullet just grazing the victim’s chest.

Based on the previous investigation, the suspect allegedly wanted to take revenge on the tanod for the death of his brother, who was allegedly killed by one of the tanods of the barangay.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP