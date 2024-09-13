Carmen, Cebu: Technician gets electrocuted while doing repairs

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 13,2024 - 06:30 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old technician was repairing a customer’s internet Wi-Fi cable when he got electrocuted in Sitio Rocky Hills, Brgy. Puente, Carmen, Cebu on Thursday morning, September 12.

Carmen police received a report about the incident at around 8:30 a.m.

The fatality was identified as Charles Jared Iroc Rule, a resident of Bactas, Catmon.

Rule works as a technician for a company that offers Wi-Fi cable connection to customers.

READ MORE:

Two men electrocuted while installing signages in Mandaue City

SK chairman electrocuted while changing light bulb in Negros Occidental

Man electrocuted while painting hotel facade in Lapu-Lapu City

Police, in a report, said that the victim went to a customer’s house at around 7:00 a.m. to repair the loss of internet connection.

Rule noticed that the internet cable was cut off after getting entangled by passing dump trucks hauling limestone in the area.

Both ends of the cable needed to be pulled sideways for reconnection.

To do this, Rule used a stone bed with the other end of the internet cable to hang it over a tree branch that is high enough for the passing dump trucks to safely pass through.

When the victim threw the stone, however , it accidentally passed over and entangled on the primary line traversing parallel to an electrical pole that was carrying high voltage of electricty.

READ MORE: Man dies from electrocution in flooded shop in Naga City

As a result, Rule was electrocuted and fell to the ground.

His head hit hard on the rough surface of the road and sustained injuries, said the report.

Emergency personnel immediately arrived at the area to respond to incident. Rule was pronounced dead by a physician at around 9:30 a.m.

His cadaver was brought to a funeral parlor in Brgy. Dawis Norte, Carmen, Cebu, according to police.

Carmen town is a third class municipality in province of Cebu that is situated approximately 38.6 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP