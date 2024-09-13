Cebu City: 4 persons barged into house of man later found dead

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 13,2024 - 06:06 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The live-in partner of the man who was found dead a few meters from his house in Sitio Feathers, Barangay Day-as, Cebu City claimed that four individuals came to their house looking for her partner before his death.

The body of the victim, George Mendoza, 48, was discovered at around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, by the caretaker of an empty lot.

The lot was located 15 meters from the victim’s house.

Mendoza, who is originally from Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City recently moved in with his partner.

According to police, a shooting incident involving Mendoza happened in the barangay at around 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the live-in partner said that the couple slept at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12.

She said that four persons suddenly barged into the room where they were sleeping.

One of the individuals appeared to be angry and demanded for Mendoza to wake up and come with them.

Mendoza, however, refused and stayed lying down while holding his live-in partner’s hand.

Another man then told Mendoza’s live-in patner to go with them so that Mendoza would cooperate.

She said that she changed her clothes and went down the house with the individuals together with Mendoza.

When they went outside, the live-in partner paused to look for her slippers.

Shortly after, one of the individuals told the live-in partner to stay behind and they only took Mendoza away.

The live-in partner relayed that she chose to walk away because she was scared. After a few minutes, however, she heard a single gunshot from afar.

Her 16-year-old daughter also claimed that she heard Mendoza screaming for help as he tried to run back to their house.

Another resident told CDN Digital that he saw four individuals punching and kicking Mendoza when the resident peeked out of his window.

The neighbor said that one of the men shot Mendoza once while the latter was still shouting “Tabang Lyn, tabang Lyn.” (Help me, Lyn. Help me, Lyn.)

Police Major Marvin Fegarido, chief of Parian Police Station, said that they were conducting a follow up investigation on the incident.

Policemen are investigating the circumstances of the alleged shooting and to identify the assailants.

Fegarido said that the victim’s body would be subjected to an autopsy examination.

Moreover, police would be interviewing residents and relatives of Mendoza to determine if he had enemies that could have perpetrated the crime.

Authorities are also looking into the possibility that the victim’s death is linked to his involvement with illegal drugs. | with a report from Futch Anthony Inso

