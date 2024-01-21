Mike Rama: Sinulog 2025 ‘must be in SRP’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Festival in 2025 will still be held in the South Road Properties (SRP).

“It must be in SRP,” Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said in an interview on Sunday afternoon, January 21.

For Rama, the SRP remains the best venue for the annual festival.

Some of the spectators in Sunday’s grand parade raised concerns on the hot weather and lack of access to drinking water and comfort rooms along the Sinulog routes.

They have joined the call for the return of the festival to the Cebu City Sports Center.

A vendor, who spoke with CDN Digital, also said that she had very low sales because of very strict regulations and the presence of a smaller crowd at the parade route.

Rama said that the Sinulog is a “walking activity.” He also insisted that some tents were installed along the parade route to provide shelter but the spectators who complained may not have seen these.

Based on his initial assessment, Rama said that this year’s Sinulog was fun and the people were “amazing.” No one was arrested for the violation of the liquor ban.

“It is a continuing enjoyment, fun, participants were doing well, and people were amazing, showing some sense of being behaved,” he said.

However, Rama said he is yet to meet with all of the working committees for their assessment and to identify how else they can improve the annual festival.

