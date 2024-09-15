Cebuano triathletes secure five titles in Singapore Int’l Triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano triathletes made their mark at the Singapore International Triathlon on Sunday, September 15, delivering stellar performances that yielded them five titles at a prestigious race held at the East Coast Park.

A strong Cebuano contingent of 12 triathletes participated in the competition, with standout victories from Jacob Jacinto Tan, who claimed the title in the sprint distance 16-19 age category with an impressive time of 50 minutes and 5 seconds.

Nicole Marie Del Rosario continued her winning streak by dominating the sprint distance 20-24 category, crossing the finish line in 59 minutes and 30 seconds. Del Rosario also topped the Go For Gold Sprint race in Dapitan City last September 8, for a back-to-back title in a week.

Christy Ann Perez, another rising Cebuana athlete, added to the medal haul by securing first place in the youth sprint category with a time of 22:37.

Also, Renz Wynn Corbin ruled the sprint distance’s 20-24 years old category with a time of 40:40.

Rounding out the top finishes, Fidel Victor Redillas triumphed in the super sprint 16-above category, completing the race in 30:53.

The Cebuano triathletes didn’t stop at winning golds. They also secured several podium finishes, including John Wayne Ybañez, who placed second in the sprint distance, Niala Kyrzl Limas, who took third in the youth super sprint, and elite athletes Andrew Kimo Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa, who placed second and third, respectively, in the NTC elite category.

Guiding the athletes to success was veteran coach Roland Remolino, alongside his daughter and fellow coach Mary Joana Remolino of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold.

