Cebuano triathlete to test mettle in Asian Sprint C’Ships in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s top triathletes, Matthew Justine Hermosa, along with three fellow Filipinos flew to Dexing, China to represent the Philippines in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships this weekend.

Hermosa of Talisay City also represents the Go For Gold-Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG).

He is joined by teammates Iñaki Lorbes, Kira Ellis, and Samantha Corpuz to compete in the elite men and women’s individual race.

They group flew to Dexing, China on Wednesday, April 3.

This will be Hermosa’s seventh international race abroad. He is a gold medalist of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games’ aquathlon relay event in Cambodia along with Ellis and Lorbis.

Besides his SEA Games gold medal, Hermosa’s best finish in an international race was the 2019 Gyeongju ASTC Triathlon Asian Championships in Korea where he placed fifth.

Hermosa and Lorbis will take on 38 other triathletes from China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Japan, and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Corpuz and Ellis will compete with 24 other female triathletes in the women’s elite category.

They are accompanied by national coach Doray Ellis in their campaign in Dexing, China.

This race features an Olympic-standard distance of 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

