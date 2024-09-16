menu
Festivals Life!

KARANSA FESTIVAL 2024: List of winners

By: September 16, 2024
Karansa winner

The Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School performs in the ritual showdown of the Karansa Festival in Danao City, Cebu on Sunday, September 15, 2024. CDN Digital photo | Niña Mae Oliverio

DANAO CITY, Cebu–Here is the list of winners in Danao City’s Karansa Festival 2024 ritual showdown held at the Ramon Durano Sr. Sports Complex on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Karansa Festival: Ritual Showdown winners

Champion —  Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School (P300,000 prize) 

1st runner up — Mahigugmaong Mananayaw sa D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School of D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School (P200,000 prize)

2nd runner up — Banay sa Mapasigarbuhong Danawanon Sandayong Sur National High School (P100,000 prize)

3rd runner up — Hugpong sa Nagkahiusang Loocanon Bibiana Mercado Integrated School (P75,000 prize)

karansa Festival

The Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School took pride of Danao City’s recent achievement in Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) Program where it placed 1st in the Most Improved Component Cities in their ritual showdown presentation at the Karans Festivsal on Sunday, September 15, 2024. CDN Digital photo | via Niña Mae Oliverio

Karansa Festival: Minor Awards

Best in Musicality — Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School 

Best in Costume – Tribu ni Beatriz of Beatriz D. Durano Memorial National High School 

Best in Andas – Hugpong sa Masibulong Kabatan-unang Danawanon of Quisol Integrated School

Best in Street Dancing – Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School

Best in Choreography – Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School 

