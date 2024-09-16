KARANSA FESTIVAL 2024: List of winners

DANAO CITY, Cebu–Here is the list of winners in Danao City’s Karansa Festival 2024 ritual showdown held at the Ramon Durano Sr. Sports Complex on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Karansa Festival: Ritual Showdown winners

Champion — Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School (P300,000 prize)

1st runner up — Mahigugmaong Mananayaw sa D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School of D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School (P200,000 prize)

2nd runner up — Banay sa Mapasigarbuhong Danawanon Sandayong Sur National High School (P100,000 prize)

3rd runner up — Hugpong sa Nagkahiusang Loocanon Bibiana Mercado Integrated School (P75,000 prize)

Karansa Festival: Minor Awards

Best in Musicality — Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School

Best in Costume – Tribu ni Beatriz of Beatriz D. Durano Memorial National High School

Best in Andas – Hugpong sa Masibulong Kabatan-unang Danawanon of Quisol Integrated School

Best in Street Dancing – Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School

Best in Choreography – Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon of Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School