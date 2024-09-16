Gener: LPA now tropical depression, Signal No. 1 up in N. Luzon

By: Faith Argosino - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | September 16,2024 - 10:55 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said on Monday that the low-pressure area (LPA) located east of Aurora province had developed into a tropical depression.

It has also been given the local name “Gener.”

Gener was last monitored 315 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, reported the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 8 a.m. cyclone update.

Gener is moving 10 kilometers per hour (kph), carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Following this development, Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 in the following areas:

The eastern and central portions of Mainland Cagayan (Piat, Santo Niño, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Lal-Lo, Enrile, Gonzaga, Alcala, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Solana, Rizal, Santa Ana, Tuguegarao City, Gattaran, Peñablanca, Iguig, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug)

The eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Kasibu, Dupax del Norte, Quezon, Diadi, Bayombong, Ambaguio, Bagabag, Villaverde, Aritao, Bambang, Dupax del Sur, Solano)

The eastern and southern portions of Apayao (Conner, Flora, Pudtol, Santa Marcela, Luna, Kabugao)

Kalinga

The eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Sadanga, Bontoc, Natonin, Sabangan, Barlig)

Ifugao

Aurora

The eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, General Tinio, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City)

The northern portion of Mainland Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands.

Based on Pagasa’s report, Gener is forecast to make landfall on either Isabela or Aurora within the next 24 hours.

It is expected to exit the country’s area of responsibility by Wednesday (September 18).

