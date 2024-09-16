Jerusalem’s punching power peaks for title defense, trainer claims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran boxing trainer Michael Domingo is confident that reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem has improved his punching power ahead of his first title defense, scheduled for September 22 in Manila.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Domingo highlighted Jerusalem’s significant progress during their training camp at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Cebu.

“Melvin’s power has noticeably doubled. He now has more confidence compared to his previous fights,” Domingo stated.

Jerusalem’s power surge is evident when compared to his preparation for the world title bout last March in Japan, where he dethroned Yudai Shigeoka with two knockdowns en route to a decisive victory.

Despite this progress, Domingo emphasized that they are not underestimating Mexican challenger Luis “Flechita” Castillo.

Castillo, the WBC’s No. 1 contender, boasts an impressive record of 21 wins (13 by knockout) and only one defeat. The Mexican arrived in the Philippines last week in preparation for the highly anticipated showdown.

Domingo described Castillo as a tricky and unorthodox fighter.

“He’s a cautious fighter, often waiting for the right moment to strike. He jabs and then suddenly throws an overhand. He’s not conventional, which is why we need to be careful when engaging him in a brawl. But Melvin knows how to read his opponent’s movements,” Domingo explained.

As fight night approaches, Jerusalem and Domingo are in Manila making their final preparations for the title defense, which will headline Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” fight card at Mandaluyong City College.

