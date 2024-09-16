Cheetahs, Mustangs to clash in Cesafi men’s basketball opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The opening game of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 will see the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs take on the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs on September 21 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both Benedicto College and CRMC concluded the previous season with a record of four wins and six losses, finishing in a three-way tie with Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras.

The Cheetahs will look to their seasoned veterans—including Kenneth Babalcon, Den Rick Orgong, Sealtiel Yap, and Serge Gabines—as well as new additions like JC Rex Sanguenza, the reigning season and finals Most Valuable Player of the Gullas Cup in Minglanilla.

They will also benefit from the experience of former UCLM Webmasters player Allen Angelo Alicando, under the guidance of head coach BJ Murillo.

In contrast, the Mustangs will rely on their core group led by team captain Paolo Dalumpines, alongside Keaton Clyde Taburnal, James Gelig, Jerome Arbois, and Redjhee Reciemento, with head coach Paul Alelu Flores at the helm.

In their previous encounter in the Cesafi Season 23, the Cheetahs narrowly defeated the Mustangs 69-67, thanks to a decisive three-pointer from Gabines.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Cheetahs and Mustangs is set to tip off at 5:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the high school division will see the CRMC Baby Mustangs, newcomers to Cesafi, compete against the seasoned Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, coached by veteran Mark Tallo, with the game starting at 4 p.m.

