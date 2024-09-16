PNP plans rescue of Quiboloy’s other suspected victims in KJC compound

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is contemplating a rescue operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Davao City to locate additional individuals who are believed to be victims of Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed “appointed Son of God” and leader of KJC.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo on Monday said there are other purported victims in the KJC compound but they are afraid to come forward due to their fear of the “angels of death,” the term for Quiboloy’s alleged armed men.

“Pinag-uusapan ngayon yan, yung posible rescue operation na puwede nating gawin dahil according sa mga biktima na nakaalis na, ay marami pa siłang mga kaibigan at mga nakasama nila doon din sa org nila na nandoon pa sa loob at natatakot,” Fajardo said in a press conference.

(The possible rescue operation is being discussed because according to the victims, they have friends and acquaintances inside their organization who remain in the compound and are still afraid.)

Fajardo said the PNP now has the personal information of the purported victims inside the KJC compound, which was provided by the other alleged victims of Quiboloy.

Fajardo also appealed to the alleged victims to seek the help of those who are now outside the KJC compound.

“Yung mga kasama sa loob na hanggang ngayon ay natatakot ay puwede silang makipagtulungan doon sa mga kakilala nila na nasa labas para possibly ay ma-rescue sila doon sa loob,” she said.

(To those who are still inside the compound, they could cooperate with their acquaintances outside so they could be rescued.)

The PNP is currently coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in handling the case.

On Thursday, Fajardo revealed that the “angels of death” that Quiboloy allegedly threatened his sexual abuse victims with are not spiritual beings but armed men, based on the testimonies of his alleged victims.

Quiboloy allegedly warned the victims—some as young as 12 years old—that an “angel of death” would get them if they break the code of secrecy regarding the religious leader’s alleged sexual crimes, Fajardo said.

Quiboloy and his subordinates Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes were arrested last Sept. 8 in the KJC compound, ending the 2,000-strong police operation there which began on Aug. 24.

The four co-accused had been detained in the PNP Custodial Center until Friday before being transferred to Pasig City Jail.

Quiboloy, whose counsel petitioned for a hospital arrest, remains in the PNP Custodial Center.

One of the suspects, Paulene Canada, was the first to be arrested in July and is now detained in Pasig City Jail.

Quiboloy and the other suspects pleaded not guilty for human trafficking and child abuse cases filed before the Pasig City and Quezon City courts, respectively.

