menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, September 17

By: September 17, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 17, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 16

Daily Gospel, September 14

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 7, 11-17.

Jesus journeyed to a city called Nain, and his disciples and a large crowd accompanied him.

As he drew near to the gate of the city, a man who had died was being carried out, the only son of his mother, and she was a widow. A large crowd from the city was with her.

When the Lord saw her, he was moved with pity for her and said to her, “Do not weep.”

He stepped forward and touched the coffin; at this the bearers halted, and he said, “Young man, I tell you, arise!”

The dead man sat up and began to speak, and Jesus gave him to his mother.

Fear seized them all, and they glorified God, exclaiming, “A great prophet has arisen in our midst,” and “God has visited his people.”

This report about him spread through the whole of Judea and in all the surrounding region.

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Cathollic, Gospel
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.