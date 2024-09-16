Daily Gospel, September 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 16, 2024, which is the Monday of the Twenty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 7, 1-10.

When Jesus had finished all his words to the people, he entered Capernaum.

A centurion there had a slave who was ill and about to die, and he was valuable to him.

When he heard about Jesus, he sent elders of the Jews to him, asking him to come and save the life of his slave.

They approached Jesus and strongly urged him to come, saying, “He deserves to have you do this for him, for he loves our nation and he built the synagogue for us.”

And Jesus went with them, but when he was only a short distance from the house, the centurion sent friends to tell him, “Lord, do not trouble yourself, for I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof.

Therefore, I did not consider myself worthy to come to you; but say the word and let my servant be healed.

For I too am a person subject to authority, with soldiers subject to me. And I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes; and to another, ‘Come here,’ and he comes; and to my slave, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.”

When Jesus heard this he was amazed at him and, turning, said to the crowd following him, “I tell you, not even in Israel have I found such faith.”

When the messengers returned to the house, they found the slave in good health.