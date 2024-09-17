PNP forms teams to probe Quiboloy’s protectors, hunt Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Special composite and tracker teams have been formed to investigate those who sheltered alleged rapist Apollo Quiboloy and to locate former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The PNP announced that the teams will include Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) officials.

“We have mobilized a dedicated investigation team to pursue those who sheltered Quiboloy and obstructed justice,” PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The team will coordinate closely with the Police Regional Office 11 and conduct a continuous, thorough investigation to ensure a solid case. This will involve meticulous analysis of digital evidence, testimonials, and documents. We will leave no stone unturned to bring justice to those who have enabled Quiboloy’s evasion,” he added.

Among the primary tasks of the team against Quiboloy’s protectors were collating and verifying social media posts, publications, and other relevant information about Quiboloy; validating and authenticating these materials through the ACG; gathering statements and affidavits from PNP personnel involved in executing the warrant against Quiboloy; securing testimonies from victims and complainants; and collecting documentary evidence from other agencies that may strengthen the case, among others.

Hunt down Roque

Meanwhile, Marbil said they mobilized the separate tracker teams to hunt down Roque following the arrest order issued by the House of Representatives for his failure to submit required documents proving that he has no connection to Philippine offshore gaming operators’ hubs.

“We have officially received the request from the House of Representatives, and the PNP is fully committed to executing this order while adhering to our core mandate. Our fundamental duty is to respect the decisions of our democratic institutions and ensure human rights are protected throughout this process,” the PNP chief revealed.

Roque was also detained in the House premises last month, but only for 24 hours, for supposedly lying to the quad committee as to why he failed to attend the first hearing in Pampanga.

He had been linked to Lucky South 99, the raided Pogo hub in Porac, Pampanga, after documents with his signature were found in the area by operatives.

Roque, however, repeatedly denied having any links with the Pogo hub.

24-hour ultimatum

On the other hand, Quiboloy and four of his subordinates Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes surrendered after being given a 24-hour ultimatum last September 8. The religious leader is detained in the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The four other respondents, who were also previously at the custodial center, were transferred to Pasig City Jail last Friday. One of the suspects, Paulene Canada, was the first to be arrested in July and is now detained in Pasig.

Quiboloy and five other suspects pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking and child abuse filed before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) and Quezon City RTC.

