Taft Properties’ Innovative Approach to Real Estate with Spot On Property Fair 2024

Taft Properties is redefining the real estate experience with its annual property fairs, demonstrating a strong commitment to selling not just units but entire communities and lifestyles.

The recent launch of Spot On Property Fair 2024 is a testament to this vision, positioning Taft as a premier developer in the country.

A Refreshed Digital Presence and Immersive Experiences

One of the highlights of Spot On is the launch of Taft Properties’ newly refreshed website, designed to offer an enhanced user experience.

More notably, the property fair introduces an immersive property experience using virtual reality, allowing potential buyers to take 360-degree virtual tours of various projects. This technology is a first in Cebu, if not the entire country.

DV Vicencio Taft Properties’ Chief Operating Officer, shared insights into the goals behind these innovations.

“We have unique partnerships with other reputable firms in the industry, including major banks, interior design firms, rental management, and home furnishings companies,” she explained. “Spot On Property Fair 2024 is a unique, one-stop-shop.”

Expanding Partnerships and Activities

The evolution from last year’s UpRyse property fair to this year’s Spot On has been marked by significant growth. Spot On extends the event duration to eight full days and showcases expanded partnerships.

Vicencio says, “What makes Spot On special is that we have expanded with our partnerships, making it an exciting property fair with a series of weeklong activities.”

Future Plans and Global Ambitions

Taft Properties is not stopping here. Future property fairs promise even greater expansions, including the possibility of international roadshows.

“We are talking about international roadshows or international Spot On,” Vicencio revealed. “We plan to expand partnerships and present to the public more services by Taft Properties, such as property management.”

Strengthening Market Position

By continually innovating and expanding, Taft Properties aims to maintain its position as a leading real estate developer. Spot On Property Fair is a strategic initiative in this direction.

“We are not just selling units; we are selling communities and curating lifestyles,” said Vicencio.

This approach, termed a “smart lifestyle,” is tailored to meet the needs of buyers and renters, emphasizing the long-term value of their investments.

Impact on Business and Community

UpRyse and Spot On aim to cater to Taft’s spot buyers by providing a platform to appreciate the company’s projects fully.

Vicencio emphasized, “The property fair is a venue for buyers to realize that these projects are worth their investment.”

Taft Properties is setting a new standard in the real estate industry with its innovative property fairs. By focusing on community-building and lifestyle curation, the company is not just selling properties but offering a comprehensive living experience.

With plans for future expansions and deeper partnerships, Taft Properties is poised to remain a leader in the real estate market.

Spot On Property Fair commemorated its eighth day with “Java and Jazz” at Taft East Gate last September 14, 2024. The event invited the 2023 Barista Champ and Good Cup Coffee Co. founder, Gio Visitacion, to talk about coffee. It ended with a jazzy performance by the Philippines’ Premiere Crooner, Richard Poon.

For more information and to experience Taft Properties’ smart lifestyle offerings, visit their newly refreshed website and stay tuned for the next property fair.