Taft Properties’ ‘Spot On’ – The ultimate real estate event of the year!

Premier real estate developer Taft Properties kicked off its annual property fair. This year, it is dubbed “Spot On,” showcasing the future of property experience and taking place from September 7 to 14, 2024, at Taft East Gate showroom.

Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the future of real estate at Taft Properties’ Spot On. Make your way to Taft East Gate from September 7 to 14, 2024.

Your dream property has never been this close with Taft Properties’s “Spot On” property fair!

This week-long event promises to help you build your dreams and make smart investments. Attendees will discover how innovative digital tools are when it comes to transforming the way properties are managed and enjoyed as investments. All this will come through with a series of exciting and transformative activities lined up to pique interests and cater to diverse needs.

From digital gadget launches and family-friendly events to art workshops, financial talks, smart home demonstrations, gardening tips, and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Taft Properties’ Sport On Property Fair.

After the grand launch of “DigiTaft” on the first day, September 7, 2024, “DigiPlay” will take place on the second day, September 8, 2024, providing kids with fun and interactive playtime. The third day will bring “DigiArt,” featuring artist collaborator Champ Lopez of Bisai Art.

The “Wealth Talks” will be held on the fourth day and feature investment speakers Robert Dan Roces and Ezer Agbon. For the fifth day, “DigiHome” will take center stage, showcasing the expertise of innovation speakers Lifesmart.

There is more! With “Leaf It To Us,” the property fair’s fifth day will be full of insightful plant tips and tricks by Jaime Chua of Blooms and Greens. The sixth day will be all about “Backyard BBQ Bash,” where guests can chill, grill, and meet other potential property owners.

Finally, the last day will bring a blast finale on September 14, 2024, with “Java and Jazz.” Unwind with tips from the 2023 Barista Champ featuring the founder of Good Cup Coffee Co., Gio Visitacion. Singer Richard Poon will be there, too, to serenade everyone.

After the success of last year’s property fair “UpRyse,” Taft Properties COO Rhodora Vicente said, “Spot On is not an ordinary property fair. This is different and extraordinary because today marks the start of our immersive property experience only in Taft.”

Moreover, limited-time property promotions and deals are also up for grabs. Spot-on deals on all Taft Properties start at P65,000 for Horizon 101 Tower 2, P72,000 for Symfoni Nichols Bossa, P73,000 for Soltana Nature Residences, and P89,000 for East Gate Cebu.

These deals come with a move-in-ready feature and are exclusively applicable to residential units purchased with Spot 5% payment terms. They are valid from August 1 to September 30, 2024. (Contact any accredited Account Manager or Broker for more details.)

Additionally, Taft Properties partners with banks and industry experts in home furnishings, interior design, leasing management, parking management, and housekeeping management. These partnerships will offer comprehensive solutions tailored to individual needs. Taft Properties covers everything, from conceptualizing dream spaces to ensuring seamless property management and integrating smart home technology.

Besides the exciting activities, Spot On unveiled Taft Properties’ website, innovative TED system, latest chatbot, TYRA—Taft Your Reliable Assistant, and Immersive VR Property Experience for prospective buyers.

Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the future of real estate at Taft Properties’ Spot On. Make your way to Taft East Gate from September 7 to 14, 2024.