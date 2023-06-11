Cebu revels in the residential market boom with Taft Properties’ UpRyse Property Fair 2023

Taft Properties stages its first UpRyse Property Fair 2023, a five-day event packed with insightful talks, delectable treats, entertainment, family-day activities, and fantastic condo deals.

UpRyse Property Fair 2023 will be held at the East Gate Showroom, along the busy Cardinal Rosales Avenue.

“UpRyse,” the term coined for this event, is taken from the combination of “Up,” which alludes to the elevation of modern Filipino living spaces, and “Ryse,” which is Taft Properties’ participation in the steady rise of property market while offering its unique twist.

Mark your calendars from June 13 to 17, 2023, as the UpRyse Property Fair 2023 will highlight exclusive offers of Taft Properties’ bank partners, discounted total contract prices on condo units, and all the best things a buyer can have, plus so much more as this event brings together home improvement brands, building suppliers, designers, and a lot more!

Throughout the event, Taft Properties opens its doors to condo seekers. Unit viewing activities will also be opened at other Taft Properties residential towers. For those looking at condominium living, you will have the opportunity to find the best value for your money with Symfoni Nichol’s two towers: Alto and Bossa, or own a rare slice of Cebu with East Gate’s well-appointed units; or perch yourself in VisMin’s most iconic tower, Horizons 101.

Spot downpayments and spot cash payments get the most discounts from this event. Buyers can get a condo unit with only a P126,000 downpayment.

Condo buyers will also get a chance to snatch discounts of P300,000 when they play the Wheel of Fortune or snag a living room or kitchen showcase worth as much as P75,000 from Metro Stores when they play Hit the Target.

This event is held in cooperation with Taft Properties bank partners BPI, BDO, and Security Bank, offering special interest rates of as low as 6.25% annual repricing or saving as much as 1.75% interest.

IDR Janet Lee of JSL Studio, IDR Rizelle Alvarez of Unna Design Studio, IDR Nessa Abayon and Angie Reyes of Laraw Luna, and Ar. Jose Mari Canizares of CADCO are giving more ideas for styling a condo.

As you explore the fair, indulge in treats prepared by Taft Properties’ esteemed retail partners, such as Belo Medical Group, Ralph’s Wines and Spirits, The Bear Cave, and Royal Gem.

Also joining the fanfare are retail tenants from East Gate Shoppes: Alishan, Harvey’s Burger, Unique Makeover Salon, Hestia Prime; Symfoni Nichols: Coffee Tiffany; and Horizons 101 Row: Giga Takoyaki, Figaro Coffee, and Domino’s Pizza.

Taft Properties is one with the Filipinos in securing homes that truly feel like theirs. They deliver Filipino home seekers their signature zero-defect handover and delightful customer journey from start to finish. From Cebu to Luzon, home seekers have a host of payment options and promos that can make the goal of owning a home achievable. Taft Properties is the real estate development arm of VicSal Group of Companies of the retail giant Gaisano family. For more information, visit taftproperties.com.ph.

