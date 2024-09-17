PH Army investigates claims of Quiboloy using troops as ‘angels of death’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army will work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate reports suggesting that some of its reservists are involved as part of alleged rapist Apollo Quiboloy’s so-called “angels of death.”

Army Deputy spokesperson Col. Rey Balido said they have not yet received any information on these claims but will provide an update upon verification.

“Wala pa kami reports about that we will closely coordiante kung kanino galing itong report […] Kung meron tayo makuha info we will provide update,” Balido said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

(We have no reports on this. We will closely coordinate with whoever the sources are and if we receive information we will provide an update.)

But Balido revealed that the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), the media arm of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ was accredited as a Philippine Army Reseversists affiliated unit in 2015.

“They are called the 2nd Signal Battalion ng Philippine Army affiliated reserved unit, tinap natin sila because of their expertise in communications,” he explained.

(We tapped them for their communications expertise.)

Balido clarified that they have no control over this unit and reservists are not authorized to be armed.

If proven to have committed violations against their oath, the unit under SMNI will face disciplinary measures.

Based on reports, Quiboloy’s “angels of death” — which were revealed to be armed men and not spiritual beings — reportedly threatened his sexual abuse victims if they happened to break the code of secrecy on the religious leaders’ alleged sexual crimes.

Davao City police chief Col. Hansel Marantan likewise revealed that one of Quiboloy’s angels of death had “voluntarily given the information” to authorities.

