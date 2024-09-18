Something Blu: Radisson Blu Cebu celebrates 8 years of bringing couples together

Radisson Blu Cebu’s lobby rained lilacs and wedding bells on September 14-15, 2024 as the hotel hosted its 8th annual bridal fair, “Something Blu.“

Radisson Blu Cebu’s “Something Blu” Bridal Fair continues to set a standard for how the hospitality industry should cater to such events. As it celebrates eight years of elegance and growth, the fair remains to make dream weddings a reality for soon-to-be-wedded couples.

The event has evolved significantly since its inception in 2014, growing from a modest gathering of around 30 suppliers to an extensive showcase featuring nearly 100 participants this year. This remarkable growth is a testament to the commitment of its long-term partners in providing soon-to-be-wedded couples the best supplies for their special day.

Evolution and Quality Commitment

Reflecting on how the Bridal Fair has evolved, the hotel’s general manager, Mr. Marko Janssen, emphasized the continuous learning and enhancement that have characterized the event’s growth.

“We learn year by year and, together with our partners who are really supporting us, we brought, this year, the 8th year, to the next level,” said Janssen.

The fair has invested considerable effort into raising the bar, mirroring the quality seen at the event to the exceptional service clients can expect when they choose Radisson Blu Cebu for their wedding day.

Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue

The theme “Something Blu,” draws inspiration from a Victorian saying and serves as a nod to the tradition of including something blue in a wedding as a symbol of love and fidelity.

However, as the fair marks its 8th year, the theme also intertwines with the symbolism of lilac, the flower associated with an eighth anniversary. This thoughtful blend of tradition and celebration adds a layer of depth to the event, enhancing the romantic ambiance for brides and grooms-to-be.

Supporting Local Talent and Community

Radisson Blu Cebu has always been committed to supporting the local wedding industry, and this year’s fair was no exception. When planning the fair, the organizers focused on including partners from the local community with whom they have built strong relationships over the years. The fair provides a platform for local businesses and artisans to showcase their work, benefiting the community and reinforcing a network of trust and collaboration.

Attendees could see this commitment to local talent in brands known for their artistry and dedication to quality, like Arte Ni Juana, Onemist, and Shandar among many others.

Your wedding needs in a 369-degree view

The fair offers a comprehensive array of services and ideas for every kind of bride and groom, providing a 360-degree view of what is needed for a wedding. From wedding rings, cakes and desserts, souvenirs, wedding attires, shoes, photography studios, and even live paintings, the fair caters to a wide spectrum of tastes and preferences so that couples can find everything they need for their special day under one roof.

Visit their Facebook page Radisson Blu Cebu for more information on event space rentals.



