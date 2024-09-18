VP Sara Duterte says ‘never again’ teaming up with Marcoses

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte did not reveal her future political plans when asked by reporters on Wednesday, but she has made one thing clear: she’s never teaming up with the Marcoses again.

On the sidelines of a House of Representatives hearing, Duterte was asked about her plans, particularly for 2028 — or when the next presidential elections would be held. According to the Vice President, she will give an answer by the fourth quarter of 2026.

A follow-up question was then asked — if she would team up with the Marcoses.

“As of now, this very minute, I will say if I will run…,” Duterte said. “Oo, never again […] Sit down tayo,” she added.

Prior to this, Duterte was also asked if she regrets joining the Uniteam, the campaign team that featured her as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s running mate. The Vice President also said such a topic needs a sit-down interview.

“I am just thinking that this is part of my journey as a government official, all these things happening now,” she said.

“That’s quite long eh, it needs a sitdown (interview),” Duterte added.

2025 budget

Duterte was in the Batasang Pambansa complex to attend the hearing of the House committee on good government and public accountability, which was convened to discuss the privilege speech of Manila 2nd District Rep. Rolando Valeriano last September 3.

In his privilege speech, Valeriano questioned the presentation made by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) during the deliberations for its 2025 budget, particularly the status of its aid programs that were reportedly limited within the National Capital Region from 2023 to 2025.

According to the lawmaker, the OVP has stated in their 2025 budget proposal that there are 977,615 beneficiaries. However, Valeriano said it cannot be ascertained if the beneficiaries are real people and not ghost beneficiaries.

Duterte for her part maintained that this new hearing just intends to dissuade people from voting for her in 2028, noting that it is aimed at discrediting her name and preventing future political contests.

“What we are witnessing now is no ordinary legislative inquiry, this exercise is a well-funded and coordinated political attack. This much is evident from the very words of the privilege speech that prompted this inquiry. A speech that simply meant to say, do not vote for Sara in 2028,” the Vice President said.

“It is clear to me that this inquiry is not about misused funds, accountability or governance, instead it is only aimed at discrediting my name and my office, to prevent future political contests,” she added.

2028 plans

Instead of her having plans, Duterte said it is House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez who reportedly has plans to run for president.

Duterte said this is according to Mindanao-based lawmakers she has talked to — who also said that possible impeachment complaints against her are still being discussed at the House.

“Ang sinasabi sa akin ng mga tiga-Mindanao ay pinag-uusapan talaga ang impeachment, at kapag tinatanong sila kung ano ang mangyayari sa 2028, ang sinasabi nila si Speaker Martin Romualdez daw ang candidate for 2028,” she noted.

(Mindanao-based lawmakers said they are really talking about impeachment, and when they ask as to what will happen in 2028, they say that Speaker Martin Romualdez will be the candidate for 2028.)

Earlier, Duterte clarified that she and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., despite running within the same ticket in the 2022 national elections, are not friends.

Duterte said this in response to questions whether she and the President had met or talked about the issues thrown against her.

The Vice President and the OVP are currently under fire after budget hearings at the House revealed different issues with confidential funds in 2022 and 2023, and anomalies in the delivery of projects.

No less than House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe previously said that Duterte may be held liable for graft if she cannot explain how funds were spent, particularly regarding items with adverse findings from the COA.

COA handed out a notice of disallowance against P73.2 million of the OVP’s P125 million CF for 2022 — an item which several lawmakers said should not be available in the first place, as the original budget crafted under former vice president Leni Robredo did not have this item.

