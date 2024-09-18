Carlos Yulo’s influence fuels rise of Cebu’s gymnastics scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a month has passed since Carlos Yulo’s double gold win in the Paris Olympics for the Philippines.

While much attention was focused on Yulo’s personal challenges off the mat, it was his undeniable impact on the sport and the young gymnasts that resonates the most. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Cebu’s gymnastics scene, where athletes and coaches alike draw strength and motivation from Yulo’s achievements.

One such individual is renowned gymnastics coach Darlene Dela Pisa of Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo.

As the sister of Allen Aldrin Castaneda, Yulo’s own coach, Dela Pisa has a unique perspective on the Olympian’s journey. She believes Yulo’s triumphs are a beacon of hope for aspiring gymnasts across the nation.

“To achieve something so monumental on one of the world’s biggest stages is a testament not only to his talent but to the countless hours of hard work behind it. His success is an inspiration for all athletes, pushing them to pursue their own dreams with unwavering determination,” said Dela Pisa.

Cebu’s gymnastics community

Dela Pisa, a respected figure in Cebu’s gymnastics community, is no stranger to success herself. Her daughter, Daniela Reggie, is a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, and her gymnasts are just as driven by Yulo’s recent Olympic triumphs.

For Audrina Loise Caudor, one of Dela Pisa’s promising gymnasts, watching Yulo dominate the floor exercise and vault events was life-changing.

“It was a rush of excitement. Seeing him win made me believe I could achieve my own dreams. He was just a kid like us once, and now he’s the pride of the Philippines,” Caudor said.

Similarly, Brianna Trixie Dionisio felt that Yulo’s journey was a testament to his unparalleled dedication.

“Carlos shows us that with hard work and focus, we can reach the top of our sport. It’s not just about talent; it’s about commitment.”

Yulo’s footsteps

Meanwhile, male gymnast Jan Frankie E. Badonio aspires to follow in Yulo’s footsteps, hoping to one day represent the Philippines on the Olympic stage.

“My ultimate goal is to become an Olympian. I want to show people that the hard work we put in today will become the success of tomorrow,” he said.

Yulo’s influence extends far beyond just his individual performances.

According to Jackphiren Oljol, a coach at the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu, it’s not only Yulo’s success but also the work of his coach, Castaneda, that has had a profound impact on Cebu’s gymnastics community.

“Coach Aldrin is from here, and his journey with Carlos has inspired so many. Before Yulo’s wins, gymnastics wasn’t as popular in the Philippines, but now it’s growing, especially here in Cebu. It’s incredible to think that we, too, have the potential to win Olympic medals,” Oljol said in Cebuano.

