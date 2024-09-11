Sen. Bato defends VP Sara as OVP budget cut looms

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has warned that tensions could arise between senators and lawmakers in the House of Representatives if the lower chamber significantly reduces the proposed 2025 budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Dela Rosa was pressed to disclose his stance on the matter in a press conference on Wednesday.

He was asked if tension could arise should both chambers of Congress have opposing views on the OVP budget.

“Most likely kung walang magi-give in. Pagdating sa bicam what will happen?” he said.

(Most likely if no one gives in. During the bicameral conference what will happen?)

“Generally, based on my observation, karamihan sa amin ay for the preservation of that time-honored tradition. Yung pagbibigay ng respeto sa budget ng Office of the President [and] OVP na hindi na pinahihirapan,” he added.

(Generally, based on my observation, most of us are for the preservation of that time-honored tradition that we give due respect and courtesy to the budgets of the OP and the OVP without subjecting it to scrutiny.)

Dela Rosa also defended Vice President Sara Duterte, saying she is not a spoiled brat.

“Opinyon ng mga tao ‘yan kung [may] nagsabi na spoiled brat. Matino naman na tao ‘yan, abogado yan eh at saka disiplinado na tao ‘yan. Siguro lang naubos [na] ang pasensya niya kaya ganun ang nangyari sa kanyang demeanor,” he said.

(That’s only their opinion that she is a spoiled brat. She is a good person, she is a lawyer, and she is a disciplined person. Perhaps she lost her cool because they were trying her patience.)

On Wednesday, the OVP released a video of Duterte’s interview about the issues on the OVP’s confidential fund for 2022 and the proposed budget for 2025.

“We also heard that there will be defunding — the Office of the Vice President’s budget will be defunded. We also heard that it’s possible they will only give the Office of the Vice President a budget of only P1. We are ready. I am ready in the Office of the Vice President to work even without a budget,” Duterte said.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel said there’s a need for the OVP to have a sufficient budget to carry out Duterte’s constitutional role.

“OVP should have [a] budget for: staff, office, utilities, library, briefings, meetings (representation), attendance in conferences, travel both domestic and international,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP