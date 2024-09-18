NBI: Alice Guo’s signature didn’t match in affidavit

MANILA, Philippines — The specimen signature of former Bamban mayor Alice Guo (real name: Guo Hua Ping) did not match the signature on the counter-affidavit notarized by Atty. Elmer Galicia, National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago revealed.

“Not written by one and the same person,” he said in a Viber message sent to INQUIRER.net when asked if Guo’s signature matched the one on the counter-affidavit.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed a qualified human trafficking complaint against Guo and several others last June.

The complaint was submitted for resolution on August 6, but the camp of Guo filed a motion to reopen the investigation and admit her counter-affidavit 10 days later.

Galicia’s notarization of the counter-affidavit last August 14 raised questions as Guo had already left the country in July. The motion was refiled last September 6.

In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Guo admitted to signing the last page of her counter-affidavit for her human trafficking complaint before she escaped the country.

