AEBC promises an exciting Buildrite Cup 2024 season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) is set to ignite the hardcourt with the Buildrite Cup 2024, featuring 12 teams competing for basketball supremacy.

The tournament begins tomorrow, Friday, September 20, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus.

During a press conference held on Thursday evening, September 19, AEBC President Allan Choachuy and Vice President for Operations Josephril Partosa expressed their excitement for the upcoming season.

Choachuy and Partosa were joined by Magna Prime’s Vice President for External Corporate Affairs, Marvin Nisperos Estigoy, during the presser.

Now in its seventh year, AEBC continues to engage and energize its basketball community, exclusive to licensed engineers and architects in Cebu.

“This is to harmonize and create camaraderie between professionals composed of engineers and architects, because there are instances when these two professions have friction in the field. But with basketball, we use this sport to bridge the gap and build understanding,” said Choachuy, who will serve his final term as AEBC president.

The tournament format includes two brackets of six teams each, competing in a single round-robin. The top four teams from each bracket will advance to crossover quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals for the winning teams.

“This season may be shorter than those in the past, but it is highly competitive, just like the league’s previous seasons,” stated Partosa.

Bracket A features the defending champions, Computer Engineers (CompE)-Tofil, alongside Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond, Civil Engineers 2-Confix, Electrical Engineers-Blockout, Civil Engineers 3-Sapal, and Civil Engineers 5-Kryocrete.

Bracket B includes Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap, Mechanical Engineers B-Handyfix, Industrial Engineers-Natica, United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Sinclair, Civil Engineers 4-Rubberstop, and Civil Engineers 6-Readycrete.

“Our company has greatly benefited from AEBC. When this group solicited sponsorship, we approved immediately. It’s also a great way to promote our brand, and the products representing the teams were handpicked by our president,” said Estigoy.

The tournament is also supported by Buildrite, EGS Surveying, CBM Engineering, Emerald, Litecrete, Sear Construction, Suprea Phil Development, Gonzalodo Enterprises, Dextructure, and UP Project.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

