Avantrac, CBM Engineering clash in 7th AEBC Corporate Cup Finals tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines— All roads lead to the much-awaited finals of the 7th Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Corporate Cup, which will unfold tomorrow, Saturday, at the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus gymnasium.

Avantrac and CBM Engineering will clash in the championship match at 8:30 p.m., while the battle for third place will take place at 7:30 p.m. between Buildrite and Phelps Dodge.

It can be recalled that CBM Engineering defeated Phelps Dodge, 76-68, in their semifinals match on August 31 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Avantrac thrashed Buildrite, 83-70, to secure their finals ticket.

Avantrac will rely on Dexy Suico’s scoring prowess. Suico proved to be the team’s go-to guy after scoring 20 points in their win against Buildrite in the semifinals. He was just shy of a double-double, grabbing eight rebounds.

Suico will likely face the dynamic duo of Ivan Deo and Jett Latonio, who combined forces in CBM Engineering’s win against Phelps Dodge. In the other semifinals game on August 31, Deo scored 20 points, while Latonio added 18, making them a formidable tandem for the championship.

The rest of Avantrac’s lineup for tomorrow includes Rommel Leonard Beduya, Justin Carlo Amoguis, Zosimo Ursal Jr., Lester Blanco, Sean Andre Chan, John Tangapa, Shawn Boiser, Manuel Veloso Jr., Alphard Comaling, Mark Aldrian Kue, Jose Marlo Ponop, Richie Bactol, Roy Solis, Nikko Punay, Percival Upano, Noriko Benedicto, Lawrence Gayotin, and Fredritz Batayola.

On the other hand, CBM Engineering will be bolstered by Zircon Sept Bulawan, Noel Ducay, John Ronald Rendon, Joshua Bague, Wesley James Viejo, Ruben Lacara, Jaymar Paimalan, Mark Miole, Gandi Mahinay, Niel Fred Bacus, Mark Malinao, Jessrhyl Sumayag, and Carl Joshua Caramonte.

