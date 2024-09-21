Former member of Quiboloy’s ‘angel of death’ in police custody

MANILA, Philippines — A confessed former member of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s supposed private army “angels of death” is now under the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters on Friday that one of the armed combatants of the self-proclaimed “appointed Son of God” was already in the custody of the Davao region police.

“We have an individual in custody who is saying he was a former alleged member of the Angels of Death,” Fajardo said.

READ: PH Army investigates claims of Quiboloy using troops as ‘angels of death’

“He confirmed that this group was used for the personal interest of Apollo Quiboloy and they were the ones who were being used to scare the victims,” she said.

Others identified

According to Fajardo, the alleged former member of the Angels of Death told the police that he knew the identities of the other individuals who were part of Quiboloy’s private army.

READ: PNP plans rescue of Quiboloy’s other suspected victims in KJC compound

The police, Fajardo said, would contact these individuals.

Victims of Quiboloy’s sexual abuse, as young as 12 years old, have told authorities that the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), who is facing child abuse and human trafficking charges, had warned them that the Angels of Death would go after them if they would break the code of secrecy.

READ: Davao police probe alleged deaths tied to Quiboloy’s ‘angels of death’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will “fully cooperate” with any PNP investigation after a report said part of Quiboloy’s private army was allegedly highly trained military personnel, which included some active and former members of the Philippine Army Scout Rangers and the Marines.

“The AFP stands ready to provide support in terms of national security concerns and will fully cooperate with the investigation, if necessary,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said on Wednesday.

The Philippine Army on Tuesday said it would investigate reports that some of its reservists were involved with the Angels of Death.

Reservists known

Col. Reynaldo Balido Jr., deputy chief of the Philippine Army Public Affairs, himself said some members of Quiboloy’s KJC are Army reservists.

They are called the 2nd Signal Battalion Philippine Army Affiliated Reserve Unit, he said.

According to Balido, the KJC-owned Sonshine Media Network International was accredited as an affiliated reserve unit of the Philippine Army in 2015.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, spokesperson for the Philippine Army, also told reporters this week that the 2nd Reservist Signal Battalion has 540 reservists, with two officer reservists and 538 enlisted reservists.

Dema-ala said up to 200 of them are based in Davao.

Quiboloy and his co-accused surrendered and were arrested in the sect’s sprawling compound in Davao City following warrants of arrest for sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking charges.

